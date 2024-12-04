News & Insights

Ironbark Zinc Ltd Announces New Performance Securities

December 04, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced the proposed issuance of 1.4 million performance rights, divided equally between two new classes, in a strategic move to enhance its market presence. The issuance is scheduled for December 19, 2024, and is set to create potential value for stakeholders. This move signals Ironbark’s commitment to growth and innovation in the zinc market.

