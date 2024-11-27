Ironbark Zinc Ltd Announces Director Departure

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.
Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced that Bruce Garlick has ceased to be a director as of November 28, 2024. The final director’s interest notice reveals no relevant interests in securities held by Garlick, either directly or indirectly. This change marks a shift in the company’s leadership dynamics, which could interest investors monitoring Ironbark Zinc’s strategic direction.
