Ironbark Zinc Ltd Announces Director Departure

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced that Bruce Garlick has ceased to be a director as of November 28, 2024. The final director’s interest notice reveals no relevant interests in securities held by Garlick, either directly or indirectly. This change marks a shift in the company’s leadership dynamics, which could interest investors monitoring Ironbark Zinc’s strategic direction.

