Ironbark Zinc Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (ASX: IBG) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement about a proposed capital raising. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made, which is anticipated before normal trading resumes on November 1, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:IBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.