News & Insights

Stocks

Ironbark Zinc Appoints New Director with Substantial Holdings

November 28, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ironbark Zinc Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Danny Segman as a director, revealing his significant holdings in the company’s securities. Segman holds 317.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, alongside options both listed and unlisted, showcasing a substantial commitment to the company’s future. This development may be of interest to investors tracking leadership changes and stock ownership in Ironbark Zinc.

For further insights into AU:IBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.