Ironbark Zinc Announces Strategic Options Issuance

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has announced a proposed issuance of 800,000 unlisted options, with half exercisable at $0.30 and the other half at $0.40, set to expire in 18 and 36 months respectively. This move, scheduled for December 2024, signals potential strategic financial maneuvering to enhance capital structure. Investors keen on the company’s growth trajectory might find these developments worth watching.

