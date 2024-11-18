News & Insights

Ironbark Zinc Announces Share Consolidation Timeline

November 18, 2024 — 10:09 pm EST

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has clarified its timeline for a planned share consolidation, set to start on December 17, 2024, with normal trading of post-consolidation securities resuming on January 3, 2025. This move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting share value and trading dynamics. Investors should watch these developments closely as Ironbark adjusts its securities register and commences trading under the new structure.

