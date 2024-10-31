Ironbark Zinc Announces New Securities Issuance Plan

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd is set to issue a total of 5 million securities, including 3.5 million performance rights and 1.5 million ordinary shares, as part of a new placement. This move, scheduled for December 19, 2024, is aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position and enhancing shareholder value. Investors keen on market opportunities may find this development noteworthy.

