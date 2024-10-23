Ironbark Zinc Advances Exploration at Anderson Project

Ironbark Zinc Ltd (AU:IBG) has released an update.

Ironbark Zinc Ltd has made progress in understanding the geology of its Anderson Copper Project in Mt Isa, Queensland, following a successful field reconnaissance trip. The findings indicate favorable conditions with shallow stacked lodes, prompting plans for an IP survey to refine drill targets for future exploration. This development could enhance Ironbark’s prospects in the mineral-rich region.

For further insights into AU:IBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.