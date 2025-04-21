$IRON stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IRON stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,435,037 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IRON:
$IRON Insider Trading Activity
$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065.
- MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065.
- JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 51,197 shares for an estimated $3,205,957.
- WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,979 shares for an estimated $1,563,881.
- RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,161 shares for an estimated $950,598.
- WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,294 shares for an estimated $554,015.
- PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217
- JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,136 shares for an estimated $171,162
- JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873
$IRON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,459,434 shares (+358.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,528,115
- BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC removed 812,235 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,495,699
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 742,423 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,069,618
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 735,000 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,599,000
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 467,988 shares (+62.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,670,439
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 444,821 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,201,651
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 422,750 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,802,350
$IRON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024
$IRON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IRON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $70.0 on 11/05/2024
- Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 11/05/2024
