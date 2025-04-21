$IRON stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IRON stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,435,037 of trading volume.

$IRON Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IRON:

$IRON insiders have traded $IRON stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. MONA ASHIYA has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 370,551 shares for an estimated $20,108,065 .

. JOHN D QUISEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 51,197 shares for an estimated $3,205,957 .

. WILLIAM JACOB SAVAGE (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,979 shares for an estimated $1,563,881 .

. RAHUL KHARA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,161 shares for an estimated $950,598 .

. WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,294 shares for an estimated $554,015 .

. PAMELA STEPHENSON (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 3,137 shares for an estimated $171,217

JEAN M. FRANCHI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,136 shares for an estimated $171,162

JONATHAN YEN-WEN YU (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,610 shares for an estimated $87,873

$IRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $IRON stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/18/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

$IRON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IRON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $70.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 11/05/2024

