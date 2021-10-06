Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ISAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.04, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISAA was $10.04, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.06 and a 1.93% increase over the 52 week low of $9.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the isaa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

