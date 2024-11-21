News & Insights

Iron Road Ltd CEO Discusses Future Strategies and Risks

November 21, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Iron Road Ltd (AU:IRD) has released an update.

Iron Road Ltd’s CEO, Larry Ingle, presented at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, offering insights into the company’s current position and future strategies. The presentation emphasized the need for investors to conduct their own research before making decisions. Iron Road Ltd continues to navigate a complex financial landscape with an eye on managing risks and uncertainties.

