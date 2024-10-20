Iron Road Ltd Announces 2024 AGM Details

Iron Road Ltd (AU:IRD) has released an update.

Iron Road Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set for November 22, 2024, at the PricewaterhouseCoopers offices in Barangaroo, NSW. Shareholders can access the meeting details online, as the company opts for digital notifications instead of hard copies. This move aligns with modern communication trends, offering convenience and accessibility for investors.

