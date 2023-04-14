Iron ore wobbles, set for second weekly fall on China demand concerns

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 14 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures wobbled on Friday while being on track for their second consecutive weekly fall due to mounting concerns about the steelmaking ingredient's demand in top steel producer China.

China's plan to cap domestic steelmakers' output at 2022 levels added to such concerns, dragging down prices already pressured by lacklustre domestic steel demand at a time when construction activity is picking up.

Growing recession risks outside China have also clouded prospects for its steel exports.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 0.4% lower at 772 yuan ($112.91) a tonne, after a 2.3% slump on Thursday. It was on course for a weekly fall of more than 2%.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark May iron ore SZZFK3 was up 0.1% at $116.55 a tonne, as of 0501 GMT, swinging between losses and gains during the morning session. For the week so far, it is down 0.8%.

"Iron ore extended its losses as China plans to cap steel production for 2023. This is in response to slower demand recovery and to curb emissions," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

China though has not officially issued any statement about steel output curbs this year, but Bloomberg reported on Thursday the plan was expected to be released by the end of this month.

On the supply side, meanwhile, a category 5 storm that smashed into Australia's northwest coast largely spared populated regions including the world's largest iron ore export hub at Port Hedland.

Other steelmaking inputs on the Dalian exchange were firmer, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 0.3% and 1%, respectively.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar SRBcv1 rose 0.9%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.6%, while wire rod SWRcv1 slipped 0.3%.

Rebar spot and futures prices in China hit the lowest since December earlier this week amid weak demand, analysts said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

