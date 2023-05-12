Iron ore wobbles on China demand concerns, stimulus hopes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures fell on Friday, as traders worried about a dim demand outlook in top steel producer and metals consumer China assessed the prospects of additional stimulus for the world's second-biggest economy.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 2% lower at 697 yuan ($100.84) a tonne, off a session low of 685.50 yuan, its weakest since May 5.

Dalian iron ore's benchmark price, however, was on track for a modest weekly gain after clawing back some lost ground.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark June contract SZZFM3 was up 0.3% at $98.85 a tonne, as of 0709 GMT, after earlier hitting $96.90, its lowest since May 5.

SGX iron ore has slumped more than 20% since hitting this year's peak at about $131 a tonne in mid-March, as the euphoria over China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and policy support for the struggling property sector had abated.

The current macroeconomic backdrop has turned out uninspiring.

Data on Thursday showed new Chinese bank loans tumbled far more sharply than expected in April, among a slew of downbeat indicators spurring concerns that the economy's recovery is losing steam and putting pressure on policymakers to roll out additional supportive measures.

Many Chinese steel mills have reportedly lowered their prices amid disappointment over steel demand during the country's peak spring construction season.

"With the peak construction season coming to an end and with the expected demand recovery not meeting expectations, there is little upside for steel output and iron ore demand recovery in the short to medium term," said ING commodities strategist Ewa Manthey.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 shed 1.5%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 1.6%, stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 0.7%, while wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 0.8%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange gained 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.