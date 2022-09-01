Iron ore wobbles as China's COVID, property woes weigh

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore surrendered its gains from an earlier rebound on Thursday, pressured by worries over fresh COVID-19 restrictions and property sector troubles in China squeezing demand for ferrous metals.

The most-traded iron ore, for January delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 1.2% lower at 675.50 yuan ($97.88) a tonne.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active October contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFV2 was down 4.3% at $96.25 a tonne, as of 0847 GMT.

COVID-19 curbs, which disrupt production and demand, and an ailing property sector in China, along with prospects of a global economic slump as central banks hike interest rates to cool inflation, have fanned worries about demand for metals.

"Steel traders lack confidence in the market outlook," Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

One of China's biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of country's most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks.

Nearly 70 Chinese cities, meanwhile, reported declines in new home prices last month, the most since the start of the pandemic, putting more pressure on local governments to quickly roll out additional support measures for homebuyers and developers.

Though steel prices could see some support during what is traditionally a peak demand season between September and October, when construction activity picks up in China ahead of winter, analysts said there is limited room for any upside.

If steel supply continues to rise with the resumption of production at some Chinese mills, prices are likely to weaken again in September, said industry information provider Mysteel, citing chief analyst Wang Jianhua.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slipped 0.4%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slumped 3% and coke DCJcv1 dropped 1.2%.

