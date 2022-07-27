Iron ore up as China industrial profits rebound, gains muted

By Enrico Dela Cruz

July 27 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore hit a fresh two-week high on Wednesday after data showed profits at industrial firms in China rebounded last month, although troubles in the country's property sector kept the steelmaking ingredient's gains in Singapore muted.

The benchmark September contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 2.4% up at 744.50 yuan ($110.11) a tonne.

Dalian iron ore touched its highest since July 11 at 756 yuan earlier in the session.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded September iron ore SZZFU2 was up 0.3% at $112.45 a tonne, as of 0750 GMT, after a 14% rally over the last three sessions, indicating waning excitement over news of a rescue fund for Chinese property developers.

Profits at industrial firms in China, the world's top steel producer and consumer, bounced back to growth in June, bolstered by the resumption of activity in major manufacturing hubs. But worries about a COVID-19 resurgence have cast a shadow over future factory output.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.8%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 both gained 2.5%.

But while more signs of economic rebound for China emerged, concerns also remain about a crisis engulfing the country's struggling property developers, despite the reported Chinese rescue fund of up to 300 billion yuan.

"The market is unlikely to be overly excited about a quick resolution" of the property crisis in China, J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

Even if confirmed, they said the fund is unlikely to be a game changer to quickly end the housing market weakness.

"The process could take years, or even decades, and the eventual fund support from central and local governments could be much larger than the size being proposed at this moment," the analysts said.

