Iron ore tumbles below $100 on China COVID, steel curbs

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures plummeted below $100 a tonne on Tuesday amid renewed worries over COVID-19 curbs and steel output restrictions in top producer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 5% lower at 682 yuan ($98.57) a tonne, having touched a one-week low of 680.50 yuan earlier in the session.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-active October contract SZZFV2 was down 4.5% at $97.25 a tonne, as of 0720 GMT.

Dalian iron ore has fallen more than 20% from this year's peak at 890 yuan a tonne in June.

In the spot market, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore bound for China traded at $104.50 a tonne on Monday, down 36% from a peak of $163 in March, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Steel prices also stretched losses after several big Chinese cities, including Shenzhen and Dalian, escalated COVID-19 restrictions to contain outbreaks.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 3.7% while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 3%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 shed 1.3%.

The epidemic remains a "severe challenge" for China's vast ferrous commodities industry as lockdowns are reducing demand for steel products and inputs, Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

China's strict zero-COVID policy and a property sector downturn have caused its economy to slow down sharply this year, prompting Beijing to step up stimulus support.

Steel production control to curb emissions in the world's biggest iron ore consumer is also denting demand for steelmaking ingredients.

In Tangshan, China's biggest steel-producing city, authorities and mills reportedly met on Friday to discuss capacity reduction targets.

To meet its goal, Tangshan's average daily output for the rest of the year should be less than 314,700 tonnes, compared with 352,300 tonnes over January-July, according to industry information provider Mysteel.

Dalian coking coal DCJcv1 tumbled 6.4% and coke DJMcv1 slumped 5.5%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

