Iron ore tumbles as worries over China demand grow

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

May 24, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 24 (Reuters) - Benchmark Singapore and Dalian iron ore futures stretched losses on Wednesday, languishing below $100 a tonne, as steel prices slumped in China on economic recovery worries.

A weaker yuan added to the gloomy mood, with Shanghai rebar futures hitting their lowest in more than six months.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active June contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFM3tumbled as much as 4.7% to $95.25 a tonne, its weakest since May 5.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trading 4.6% lower at 682.50 yuan ($98.74) a tonne, also touching its lowest since May 5 at 682 yuan.

Benchmark October rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1slumped as much as 3.6% to 3,462 yuan a tonne, its weakest since Nov. 3.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to near six-month lows against the dollar on Wednesday and surrendered all the gains it made this year against a basket of currencies of its trading partners amid fresh tensions in Sino-U.S. relations.

The currency's weakness added to lingering concerns about top steel producer and metals consumer China's patchy economic recovery, Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

Market fundamentals have also been uninspiring, with China's steel demand - which did not meet expectations for the peak construction season between March and May - likely to remain muted, and as steel mills comply with China's production limits to curb emissions.

"In the medium term, the crude steel production control policy will lead to a significant drop in iron ore demand, while the long-term outlook is also relatively pessimistic," Sinosteel analysts said.

Other Shanghai steel benchmarks also tumbled, with hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 down 3.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 shedding 1.9%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 falling 0.8%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange were down 1.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
