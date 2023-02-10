Iron ore subdued as traders temper demand optimism

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures edged higher in choppy trade on Friday, while the Singapore benchmark slipped, as traders curbed their optimism about demand prospects taking into account the global economic outlook.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 0.8 higher at 863.50 yuan ($126.98) a tonne, reversing early losses. It was up 1.7% for the week so far.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-active March contract SZZFH3 was down 0.1% at $123.90 a tonne, as of 0710 GMT, and on track for a second straight weekly fall.

"The international macro influence has intensified, and the domestic resumption of work (after China's Lunar New Year holidays) is slow, but on the other hand, there is still confidence in the recovery of the domestic economy," Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

On Friday, Asia-Pacific stocks headed towards a weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further interest rate hikes.

Improving steel profit margins in China, the world's biggest producer of the construction and manufacturing material, lent support to iron ore prices this week.

"The profitability of steel mills has risen from a low level (prevailing) for five consecutive weeks, and the output of molten iron has risen simultaneously," Sinosteel analysts said.

Rising iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports, however, could limit any further gains, as analysts said current prices already reflect strong demand prospects due to China's reopening and supportive measures for ailing property developers.

China's portside iron ore inventory had climbed to 136.5 million tonnes last week, the biggest since December, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs fell, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 0.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange's steel benchmarks dropped, with rebar SRBcv1 slipping 0.1%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipping 0.2%, wire rod SWRcv1 shedding 1.1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 down 0.9%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.