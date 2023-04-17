Iron ore subdued as demand worries persist ahead of China data

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 17 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were subdued on Monday on persistent worries about demand prospects for the steelmaking ingredient in China and caution ahead of a raft of Chinese economic data releases.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 0.1% lower at 775.50 yuan ($112.87) a tonne. It hit 760 yuan earlier in the session, its lowest since March 24.

Benchmark May iron ore SZZFK3 on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.2% at $116.80 a tonne, as of 0857 GMT, after earlier dropping to $114.35, its weakest since Jan. 9.

Ahead of the release of Chinese retail sales, industrial output and gross domestic product data for the first quarter, its central bank bolstered liquidity support for the economy as it rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans with higher cash offerings on Monday.

The People's Bank of China, however, kept the rate on 170 billion yuan worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.75% from the previous operation.

"This is an important signal that the first quarter GDP report due on Tuesday will not be too soft. But we do not expect it to be particularly strong either," said ING Greater China chief economist Iris Pang.

The downward pressure on iron ore prices from the anticipated steel production control policy in China, the world's top steel producer, also continued although there is no official declaration yet.

"This is in line with our industry discussions and we expect steel production control measures to take place from June onward," Citi analysts said in a note.

Other steelmaking inputs on the Dalian exchange reversed earlier losses, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1up 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also rebounded, with rebar SRBcv1 up 0.3%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbing 0.5%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 rising 1.9%. Wire rod SWRcv1 dipped 0.5%.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila

