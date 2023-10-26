Iron ore subdued as China winter demand in focus

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures were subdued on Thursday amid worries that Chinese demand for the steelmaking ingredient will remain weak in the near term, overshadowing China's stepped-up fiscal support for its flagging economy.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 0.7% higher at 876.50 yuan ($119.76) per metric ton, after swinging between losses and gains within a tight range.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark November iron ore contract SZZFX3 was down 0.1% at $117.15 per ton, as of 0715 GMT, after a three-day advance.

The urgent concern is that Chinese steel mills might be prompted to curb production to comply with emission control protocols, particularly during winter months, and to minimise losses amid weak sales, analysts said.

That, along with prevailing concerns about China's property sector crisis, has kept iron ore's gains muted in recent days, which were spurred by the top iron ore consumer's additional fiscal measures to bolster economic growth.

"Questions remain over how quickly real demand will materialize as construction activity tends to decline over winter months," Al Munro at broker Marex said in a note.

The China Iron and Steel Association has said domestic crude steel production could drop in the last quarter of 2023 due to mandatory production cuts to control emissions and the regular pollution constraints during winter months, according to ING analysts.

There could be some support from the supply side, however, with Australian miner FortescueFMG.AX reporting a 3% drop in its quarterly iron ore shipments because of increased maintenance and lower port stockpiles, while operational problems at its Iron Bridge project limited processing.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian exchange were slightly firmer in volatile trade, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1up 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Chinese steel benchmarks were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 gained 0.6%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1added 0.1%. Wire rod SWRcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1both lost 0.6%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sohini Goswami)

