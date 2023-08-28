Iron ore subdued after last week's sharp gains

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures struggled for direction on Monday as traders adopted a wait-and-see stance after last week's rally spurred by optimism over China's policy support for its sputtering economy and near-term demand prospects for the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended volatile morning trade 0.2% higher at 821 yuan ($112.73) per metric ton.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's benchmark September contract SZZFU3 was down 0.3% at $113.40 a ton by midday. It scaled a four-week peak of $114.85 last week.

Caution prevailed in the market despite China's cabinet approving on Friday guidelines for planning and construction of affordable housing at a meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang, according to state media Xinhua news agency.

"China stimulus updates remain the focus for the outlook," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note. "We expect further measures are likely required to improve the outlook."

The market is also awaiting this week's manufacturing activity data, as well as earnings reports particularly from China's major property developers and steel producers, for further guidance, analysts said.

"Major players in the region will be releasing their manufacturing PMI reports. We expect these figures to show a further deterioration, as we await more substantial support from the government to boost domestic demand while global demand remains weak," ING economists said.

The region's manufacturing data, including those of China's strategic trade partners, may reflect the country's economic struggles, they said.

Profits at China's industrial firms fell 6.7% in July from a year earlier, extending this year's slump to a seventh month, data on Sunday showed.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell, with rebar SRBcv1 down by 0.7%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 by 1.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 by 0.6%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 by 0.1%.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian exchange also dipped, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 0.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

