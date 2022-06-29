Iron ore struggles for direction as markets weigh China's COVID mandates

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 29 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended gains to a fourth session on Wednesday, although prices in Singapore retreated after a two-day rally, indicating tempered optimism about notable changes to China's COVID-19 mandates.

The steelmaking ingredient's front-month July contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFN2 dropped as much as 1.4% to $122.50 a tonne.

SGX iron ore hit its highest since June 17 on Tuesday at $125.10 a tonne, while benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's spot price climbed $3 to $124, based on SteelHome consultancy data, as China eased quarantine requirements for international arrivals. SH-CCN-IRNOR62.

COVID-19 testing mandates have also been scrapped or relaxed in several Chinese cities, as the world's biggest steel producer and iron ore importer emerged from its worst outbreaks.

On China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded September iron ore contract ended morning trade 1.9% higher at 800.50 yuan ($119.41) a tonne, after hitting the highest since June 20 at 819 yuan earlier in the session.

Changes to China's pandemic management eased worries about demand prospects for steel products and inputs, but officials clarified the moves were still consistent with Beijing's zero-COVID policy.

"With no fundamental shift in the containment strategy, the recent recovery in activity remains fragile, but there is perhaps some movement in the direction of balancing COVID containment with economic activity," said National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent.

China's economy has recovered to some extent after COVID-19 curbs disrupted activity and dampened demand in recent months, but its foundation is not solid, state media on Tuesday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.3%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 1.1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 advanced up to 4.9% to hit its highest since June 20, while coke DCJcv1 edged up 0.9%, rising for a sixth session.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

