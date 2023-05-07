Iron ore struggles below $100 per tonne as deeper Q2 losses feared

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 8 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in Singapore dipped on Monday, struggling below the $100 a tonne mark under the weight of growing shipments from Australia and Brazil combined with the sluggish demand in top steel producer China.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-traded June contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFM3 shed as much as 1.7% to hit $97.05 a tonne.

It slumped to $94.20 on Friday after data showed China's factory activity unexpectedly dipped in April, based on Caixin Manufacturing PMI data, sending shockwaves through the market.

Iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, however, was supported after hitting a five-month low on Friday and with steel benchmarks in Shanghai rebounding following sell-offs.

Dalian iron ore's most-active September contract DCIOcv1 was up 2.2% at 702 yuan ($101.48) a tonne by 0247 GMT.

Portside offtakes of iron ore in China may continue to contract in tandem with Chinese blast furnace capacity utilization and operating rates this week, Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell said.

Combined with rising iron ore arrivals, China's portside iron ore inventory may thus materially expand, he said.

"As we move deeper into Q2, we estimate there's potentially more scope to the downside as Australian and Brazilian iron ore shipments expand at a faster pace quarter on quarter," Widnell said.

"One possible saving grace for iron ore demand could be the prospect of grossly understocked (Chinese) blast furnaces rebuilding relatively low inventories with more affordable material," he said.

The China Iron and Steel Association, however, has urged domestic steelmakers to cut production to help ensure a stable cash flow, dimming iron ore restocking prospects.

Iron ore could find a floor near $95 a tonne, according to ANZ commodity strategists.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 3.2%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 3.7%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 1.1%.

However, coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange slipped 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.