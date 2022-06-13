Iron ore, steel futures fall on China lockdown fears

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore and steel futures fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China revived fears of lockdowns dampening demand in the world's top steel producer.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 1.9% lower at 903.50 yuan ($134.17) a tonne, after earlier touching a two-week low of 886 yuan.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-active July contract SZZFN2 tumbled 2.9% to $135.70 a tonne by 0705 GMT.

Beijing raced to contain a "ferocious" outbreak, with millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns, after the capital city recently relaxed curbs.

A mass testing was also announced in the Shanghai commercial hub, following a recent two-month lockdown, while an outbreak was detected in Inner Mongolia, a major producer of metallurgical coal that is also used in steel production.

Recent lockdowns in China, which has a zero-COVID policy, have sharply slowed economic activity, adding to a grim global outlook amid the fallout from the war in Ukraine and a worldwide monetary policy tightening to curb inflation.

"Fresh lockdowns and mass testing in Beijing, Shanghai, and now Inner Mongolia - the new epicentre of China's COVID outbreak - is the realisation of the ferrous market's worst fears," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Data showing new bank lending in China jumped far more than expected in May, and imported iron ore stocks at Chinese ports shrinking further last week to a 10-month low failed to perk up traders. SH-TOT-IRONINV

"There had been genuinely optimistic hope that Chinese authorities might refrain from reversing back into economically crippling lockdowns, but that hope is now crumbling before us," Widnell said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 2%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 1.9% and stainless steel SHSScv1 slumped 3.6%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 dipped 0.4%% and coke DCJcv1 shed 0.8%.

