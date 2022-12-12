Iron ore, steel futures fall on China COVID worries

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Tuesday as traders curbed optimism about China demand prospects in 2023, locking in some of the recent gains while top steel producer China grapples with spreading COVID-19 infections.

Chinese steel benchmarks also retreated as investors across asset class awaited the U.S. inflation report, due later in the day, and policy signals from the Federal Reserve the next day.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 shed as much as 2.5% to 790 yuan ($113.17) a tonne in early trade.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark January contract SZZFF3 slumped 2.4% to $106.85 a tonne.

"The worsening health and current economic news is now pushing back somewhat against the exuberance evident in the past few weeks on the evidence of China beating the retreat on its hitherto zero-COVID stance," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy within the fixed income, currencies and commodities division of National Australia Bank.

Indicating a rapid spread of infections, people queued outside fever clinics at Chinese hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, as mobility restrictions have been eased, marking a significant shift in the country's containment strategy.

Also weighing on sentiment, in China rebounded less than expected in November from the previous month amid COVID flare-ups.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 was down 0.6%, as of 0230 GMT, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 0.7%, wire rod SWRcv1 dipped 0.9%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 0.4%.

The pullback in steel prices, however, was modest as traders anticipated further policy moves to support China's property sector, which may be announced during a Central Economic Work Conference scheduled to start on Dec. 15, analysts said.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs also pulled back, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 0.3% and 2%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

