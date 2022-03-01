Iron ore soars as China factory growth brightens demand outlook

By Enrico Dela Cruz

March 1 (Reuters) - Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures surged to two-week highs on Tuesday, underpinned by improving factory activity data in China and bets for additional stimulus measures in the world's top steel producer.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index remained above the 50-point mark last month, pointing to some resilience in the world's second-largest economy despite downward pressure and global uncertainty amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The China market bounce was broad-based, with other ferrous materials also advancing following fresh pro-growth rhetoric from Beijing ahead of the annual Two Sessions meeting of its top legislative body beginning March 5, during which it will unveil economic targets for the year.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 5.5% higher at 737.50 yuan ($116.85) a tonne, after touching 741 yuan, its highest since Feb. 15.

On the Singapore Exchange SZZFJ2, iron ore's front-month April contract advanced by as much as 5.4% to $149.65 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 11.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said in a media briefing on Tuesday that China saw some recovery momentum in consumption last month, and must "do everything possible" to spur consumption this year.

"In terms of monetary policy, we expect the government to describe its approach as 'proactive and flexible'. In other words, China remains in easing mode," said Iris Pang, ING chief economist for Greater China, on what to expect from the Two Sessions.

Concerns over disruptions to iron ore exports from Russia and Ukraine also supported prices. Some European clients of the two nations have already approached miner Vale in Brazil as an alternative supply source, according to J.P. Morgan analysts.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 3.8%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 4.3%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slipped 0.9%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 climbed 5.5% and coke DCJcv1 jumped 5.4%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)

