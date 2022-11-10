Iron ore snaps rally as China COVID woes intensify

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures pulled back on Thursday after a seven-session rally as top steel producer China battled a rebound in COVID-19 infections, prompting traders to lock in profits.

Economic growth in the world's biggest consumer of iron ore and other steelmaking inputs is hitting an early speed bump in the fourth quarter amid worsening COVID-19 outbreaks, just after Beijing repeatedly reaffirmed its zero-COVID policy.

In China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of residents were told on Wednesday to get tested, as infections topped 2,000 for two days running in the city's worst outbreak so far.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 1.4 lower at 675.50 yuan ($93.21) a tonne.

"China will have to confront the substantial cost of zero-COVID as infections continue to spread," said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.

Such economic costs had recently fuelled speculations that China would pivot away from its strict COVID containment strategy, but Strickland and many other analysts believe a major policy shift is unlikely until March or April, or after winter.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark December iron ore was down 2.9% at $85.90 a tonne, as of 0705 GMT.

Dalian iron ore hit a two-week high on Wednesday, while SGX iron ore traded near $90 a tonne, supported following news about a bond financing support for Chinese property developers.

However, market optimism over the programme quickly faded away as investors sought more details and further evidence of support for ailing property developers.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs also retreated, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 2.8% and 3.1%, respectively.

Shanghai Futures Exchange's steel benchmark fell, with rebar SRBcv1 down 1.4%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 falling 1.3%, and wire rod SWRcv1 shedding 1.1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.5%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.