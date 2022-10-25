Iron ore slumps as China's peak steel demand season disappoints

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures slumped on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark contract hitting a seven-week low, while prices in Singapore sank below $89 a tonne as a peak season in China for construction-led steel demand draws to an end with a disappointing outcome.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 1.5% lower at 672.50 yuan ($92.10) a tonne, after touching its weakest since Sept. 2 at 662.50 yuan.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark November contract SZZFX2 dropped as much as 2.7% to $88.20 a tonne, its lowest since November.

"The peak season is coming to an end. The previously expected demand recovery did not meet expectations, let alone exceed expectations," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Steel demand in top producer China, particularly from the construction sector, usually picks up in September and October.

"The market's confidence in steel prices has weakened," Huatai analysts said, with overall sentiment likely to remain depressed as a global recession looms, dampening demand for commodities.

Other steelmaking inputs also fell, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 3.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

"The tension on the supply side has eased," Huatai analysts said, citing easing COVID restrictions in some production areas and coke producers' willingness to increase output.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly lower, with rebar SRBcv1 shedding 1.4%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropping 0.9% and wire rod SWRcv1 falling 1.2%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 1.1%.

Latest Chinese economic data were also uninspiring, while a sliding Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS added to the bearish mood prevailing after the Chinese Communist Party Congress.

"The Party Congress outcomes suggest little chance of a near term change in policy," said National Australia Bank economist Taylor Nugent, citing China's zero-COVID policy and a top governing body stacked with President Xi Jinping's loyalists.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

