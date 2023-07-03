Iron ore slumps as China production cuts spark fears of demand drop

Corrects spelling of 'bid' in first paragraph

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures slipped on Monday as traders became cautious of faltering demand after China's top steelmaking hub Tangshan ordered local steel mills to reduce production in a bid to improve air quality.

The municipal government of north China's Tangshan asked the 11 A-class steel mills to take initiative to cut production, while mills rated as B-class or below need to suspend 50% of their sintering equipment over July 1-31, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

There were no statements on the websites and wechat accounts of Tangshan's relevant governments. The municipal bureau of ecology and environment did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

A-class mills cut production by 30% while the rest cut their sintering production by 50%, Mysteel said, adding that many local mills have abundant sintered ore inventory to sustain production for around 20 days.

Meanwhile, an accident at an iron ore mine in northern China has raised concerns that Beijing could order wider safety checks on mines, disrupting domestic iron ore supply.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended morning trading 1.92% lower at 817 yuan ($112.81) a metric ton.

The benchmark August iron ore SZZFQ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 1.3% lower at $107.65 a metric ton, as of 0330 GMT.

Market chatter about government intervention in the iron ore market and crude steel output reduction policy in 2023 were weighing on sentiment as well. No official statements were seen.

Other steelmaking ingredients similarly weakened, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 1.45% and 1.75%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted losses on lower raw materials costs and seasonally slow demand.

Rebar SRBcv1 lost 0.35%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.29%, wire rod SWRcv1 dropped 0.28%.

"Steel prices had swung up and down between strong stimulus expectations and weak reality previously; many regions have recently been hit by either rains or high temperature, curbing downstream demand further," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 ticked up 0.54%.

($1 = 7.2425 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

