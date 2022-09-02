Iron ore slumps as China COVID curbs fuel demand worries

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore fell on Friday to its weakest level in more than five weeks, while the steelmaking ingredient hit a contract low in Singapore, dragged down by mounting concerns about demand as top steel producer China battles fresh COVID-19 outbreaks.

Widespread COVID-19 lockdowns and a property sector downturn in China, along with growing risks of a global recession as central banks hike interest rates aggressively to bring down inflation, have fuelled worries about demand for metals.

The most-traded iron ore, for January delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 2.8% lower at 667.50 yuan ($96.70) a tonne, after touching its weakest level since July 26 at 652 yuan earlier in the session.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark October iron ore SZZFV2 was down 1.1% at $94.40 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT, after earlier hitting a contract low of $92.75.

The southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu has imposed a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents, while other major cities including Shenzhen and Dalian also stepped up COVID-19 restrictions.

"There is a growing concern that the government's stimulus package will be ineffective, as lockdowns dull the normal peak construction season in September and October," said ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes.

In the spot market, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore bound for China traded at $98 a tonne on Thursday, the weakest since November SH-CCN-IRNOR62, according to SteelHome consultancy.

China has room to adjust monetary policy as stimulus measures have been restrained and consumer inflation remains under control, a spokesperson for the central bank said.

Other steelmaking ingredients also fell, hitting the lowest since July earlier in the day before paring losses. Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slipped 0.2% and coke DCJcv1 shed 0.1%.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped 1.3%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 2.1%. But stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 1.5%.

