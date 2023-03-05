Iron ore slumps after Chinese authorities seek advice on rising prices

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures weakened on Monday after China's state planner said last week it had sought expert advice on policy measures to deal with the recent rapid rise in prices of the raw material.

The most-traded May iron ore futures contact on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 3.16% lower at 887.5 yuan ($128.51)a tonne as of 0214 GMT.

Meanwhile, on the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark April iron ore contract SZZFJ3 traded at $121.7 a tonne, down 2.94%.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said late on Friday that its price monitoring unit had met with experts who said rising prices were driven by speculation, and suggested authorities should strengthen market supervision.

They also advised "cracking down" on the spreading of misleading pricing information, hoarding and speculation, according to the post on NDRC's official Wechat account.

"Some market participants with [iron ore] long positions liquidated their positions today to lock profits because of concerns that prices may face continued downward pressure following the news from NDRC", said Huang Jing, an iron ore trader from Shanghai Yongjiu, a domestic trading agency.

Also, the northern Chinese city of Tangshan, the country's top steelmaking hub, said on Saturday that it would initiate another round of level 2 emergency response from March 4 to handle the forecast heavy air pollution.

Some local steel producers have been impacted by the move, consultancy Mysteel said in a report, without giving details. The emergency actions typically require steel plants to curb production.

It is the second time in a fortnight that Tangshan has implemented pollution measures.

Other steelmaking ingredients - coking coal and coke - as well as downstream steel products, also registered losses. Coking coal DJMcv1 slid 1.67% and coke DCJcv1 dipped 1.88%.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 lost 1.55% to 4,183 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 declined 1.01%, wire rod SWRcv1 fell 1.25%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 inched up 0.09%.

China's decision to set a modest 5% economic growth target for 2023, revealed at Sunday's parliament opening, may also have knocked some of the optimism in commodity markets.

The lower-than-expected target means that macroeconomic stimulus policies this year may not be as strong as previously expected, analysts at Citic Futures said in a note.

($1 = 6.9060 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Varun H K)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.