Iron ore slips on weak steel profits, new China lockdowns

June 9 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures slipped on Thursday as traders continued to worry about weak profits at Chinese steel mills, with fresh COVID-19 alerts in Shanghai and Beijing adding to concerns.

The benchmark September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 0.3% lower at 924.50 yuan ($138.33) a tonne, extending losses to a third day.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-active July contract SZZFN2 dropped 0.8% to $143.65 a tonne by 0706 GMT.

Dalian iron ore has rebounded 19% from this year's low of 779.50 yuan a tonne hit on May 10, while the spot price for the benchmark 62%-grade material in China jumped to $147.50 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest in nearly seven weeks, based on SteelHome consultancy data. SH-TOT-IRONINV

"The short-term iron ore demand has increased more than expected, but the profits of downstream steel mills are weak," Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note, citing elevated prices of iron ore that have squeezed steel margins.

Iron ore prices now appear to have limited upside potential, they said, with top steel producer's China's resolve to further reduce output this year to curb emissions also tempering optimism about demand.

Sentiment also remained largely guarded after parts of Shanghai began imposing new COVID lockdown restrictions on Thursday.

Entertainment venues and internet cafes in Beijing's largest district of Chaoyang, home to more than 3 million people, were ordered to be shut on Thursday after an outbreak involving bars was detected.

Offering some relief, data on Thursday showed China's exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations in an encouraging sign for the world's second biggest economy that has been hit hard by COVID curbs.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slipped 0.3%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 fell 1.4% and coke DCJcv1 shed 2%.

