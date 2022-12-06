Iron ore slips as China rally loses momentum

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures slipped on Tuesday in volatile trade, as traders tempered their optimism about prospects of top steel producer China moving further away from its stringent zero-COVID policy.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 0.6% lower at 780 yuan ($111.62) a tonne.

Dalian iron ore hit its highest since June 14 on Monday at 799.50 yuan a tonne, as more Chinese cities cut back on lockdowns, quarantine rules and testing requirements, while authorities softened their tone on health risks.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark January contract SZZFF3 was down 0.3% at $108 a tonne, as of 0702 GMT, after a three-session advance.

China is set to announce a further easing of COVID-19 rules as early as Wednesday, Reuters reported citing sources, as Beijing tries to shore up the economy after restrictions curbed industrial activity and domestic demand.

"A more comprehensive re-opening though will likely have to wait until after the winter with March/April still favoured by analysts," said National Australia Bank economist Tapas Strickland.

Worries remain about potential spikes in coronavirus cases in China, especially during colder months and following the partial easing of COVID restrictions.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 gained 0.4%, recovering from early dips, but coke DCJcv1 fell 1.4%.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar SRBcv1 slipped 0.6% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.4%, while wire rod SWRcv1 steadied. Stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 1.3%.

The United States and the European Union are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium as part of a bid to fight carbon emissions, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

