Iron ore slightly rebounds on China stimulus hopes

May 19 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from early losses, as Beijing hinted at further policy support to cope with COVID-19 challenges in China, the world's top steel producer.

China's lending benchmark loan prime rate could be lowered at the monthly fixing on Friday, as predicted by some investment banks.

Iron ore's most-traded September contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 0.2% higher at 818 yuan ($120.92) a tonne, after dropping as much as 4.8% earlier in the session.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-active June contract SZZFM2 gained 0.9% to $126.35 a tonne, after tumbling as much as 4.3% during morning trade.

Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media on Wednesday as saying China has policy room to cope with challenges, as the downward pressure on China's economy increases.

However, other steelmaking inputs traded in Dalian and steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended lower as traders remained cautious.

China's tough "zero-COVID" policy could mean lockdowns will continue as more COVID clusters are found, which would also result in further disruptions to steel mills' operations and supply chains.

"Shanghai is poised to start a very gradual unwinding of its two-month lockdown amid a fall in COVID-19 cases. That confidence could quickly evaporate if rising cases in Beijing lead to further restrictions there," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ.

Some districts of Beijing and Tianjin remained under lockdown, and more may be put in isolation, analysts at ING wrote in a note.

"The port of Tianjin is important for hard commodity trade. Though we have not seen disruption in Tianjin's port yet, this could become an issue if stricter social distancing measures are applied," they said.

Both Shanghai rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.4%, but stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.2%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 dipped 1.3% and coke DCJcv1 slumped 1.4%.

