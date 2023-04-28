Iron ore slides on worries over falling demand

By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Singapore and Dalian iron ore futures ticked lower on Friday, with the market concerned over decreasing demand caused by a lingering drop in production among some loss-making Chinese steel mills.

Some mills in northwest, north, and central China implemented maintenance on blast furnaces as part of efforts to curb losses, according to consultancy Mysteel.

The benchmark June iron ore SZZFM3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.45% lower at $100.75 a tonne, as of 0734 GMT, the lowest since April 25 when it almost broke the psychological threshold of $100 a tonne.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1ended daytime trading 0.97% lower at 714 yuan ($103.12) a tonne, after briefly seeing a rise of 1.6% the previousday.

"Demand has been somewhat suppressed by the (blast furnace) maintenance among some mills; but it's normal to see (iron ore) price rebound to some degree in the short term amid relatively low inventories (at mills)," Huatai Futures said in a note, adding that downward pressure will persist in the long run.

The other steelmaking ingredients - coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 - slumped 3.79% and 2.07%, respectively.

A few mills in China's top steel production hub Tangshan kicked off the proposal to lower coke procurement prices by another 100 yuan a tonne on April 27, Mysteel said in a report, adding, this marked the fifth round of coke price drop within April.

"This is not the end yet, and we expect to see a few more rounds of (coke) price falls ahead," a Shanghai-based steelmaking raw materials analyst said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1.82% to 3,660 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slid 1.59%, wire rod SWRcv1 dropped 0.25%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.96%.

China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co 600019.SS, on Thursday reported a 50.6% fall in first-quarter net profit due to high raw material prices and weaker demand.

Markets in China will be closed from May 1 to May 3 for a public holiday.

($1 = 6.9237 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.