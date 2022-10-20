Iron ore sinks deeper as gloom grips ferrous market

US Markets
Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Iron ore's losses deepened on Thursday, with the benchmark price of the steelmaking ingredient in Singapore hitting a fresh 2022 low, hammered by a gloomy outlook for global steel demand and supply-side pressures.

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore's losses deepened on Thursday, with the benchmark price of the steelmaking ingredient in Singapore hitting a fresh 2022 low, hammered by a gloomy outlook for global steel demand and supply-side pressures.

Steel prices in China, which accounts for about half the world's output of the construction and manufacturing material, also fell amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in Beijing.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 3.1% lower at 667 yuan ($92.27) a tonne, after touching its weakest since Sept. 5 at 664 yuan.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark November iron ore SZZFX2 contract tumbled up to 2.8% to $89.50 a tonne, a new low for this year.

The World Steel Association now expects a 2.3% contraction in global steel demand this year, revising its forecast from a 0.4% growth.

The Brussels-based group said the global economic environment has deteriorated significantly, citing high inflation and interest rate hikes, and China's slowdown due to its zero-COVID policy and property sector downturn.

"The slump in the property market has deepened, with investment in real estate slowing to its worst in 30 years," the group said in a report on Wednesday.

"Despite the government's efforts to boost the real estate market, a major turnaround is not expected since buyers' confidence remains weak due to strict COVID-19 measures and developer bankruptcies."

Supply-side pressures intensified.

This week major miners BHP GroupBHP.AX and Vale SAVALE3.SA reported higher quarterly iron ore production, while Rio TintoRIO.AX, RIO.L posted a 4% quarter-on-quarter rise in shipments.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1.9%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 1.8%, and wire rod SWRcv1 shed 1%. Bucking the trend, stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 2.3%.

Other steelmaking inputs also dropped, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 2.1% and 3.1%, respectively.

Spot Iron Ore's YTD Performancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TgzSAr

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BHPRIO

