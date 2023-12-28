News & Insights

Iron ore set for yearly gain amid strong stimulus expectations

Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

December 28, 2023 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by Ashley Fang for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures snapped a two-day losing streak on Friday, the last trading day of the year, driven by market optimism fuelled by expectations of government stimulus measures.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 0.4% to 980.5 yuan ($138.13) per metric ton as of 0320 GMT.

The contract is poised for a fifth consecutive month of gains with a 7.4% climb. It is also anticipated to conclude the year with a 55.9% jump, rising for the second consecutive year.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark Febuary iron ore SZZFG4 was up 1.3% at $137.24 a metric ton.

The benchmark contract also is anticipated to conclude the year with a gain of 26.4%.

China's manufacturing activity likely contracted for the third consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, weighed by soft demand for manufactured goods.

China's central bank said on Thursday it would step up macroeconomic policy adjustments to support the economy and promote a rebound in prices, amid signs of rising deflationary pressures.

The country will strive to expand domestic demand, ensure a speedy economic recovery and promote stable growth, according to an interim report on China's 14th five-year plan published by parliament on Wednesday.

As part of the plan, China will intensify market-oriented reforms to boost development.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 were last unchanged. Meanwhile, wire rod SWRcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.3% and 2% respectively.

Other steelmaking ingredients, Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1, declined 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively.

($1 = 7.0983 yuan)

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Varun H K)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

