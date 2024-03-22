Iron ore set for weekly gain on prospects of improving China demand

Dalian iron ore climbs 1.5%

Singapore benchmark falls over 1%

Steel benchmarks largely rangebound

Updates closing prices

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were mixed on Friday, but set for a weekly gain on mounting anticipation of a pick up in demand in top consumer China amid signs of improving steel consumption.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 1.50% higher at 844 yuan ($116.79) a metric ton, for a week-on-week rise of 6.1%.

Average daily hot metal output inched up 0.3% from last week to 2.21 million tons as of March 22, a survey of Chinese steelmakers showed, reversing a four-week downtrend, while profitability climbed to 22.94% from 21.21%, according to data from consultancy Mysteel.

"More mills under equipment maintenance may resume production in April," analysts at First Futures said in a note.

However, benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ4 on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.07% to $108.6 a ton as of 0722 GMT, partly pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar =USD, recording a week-on-week increase of 8.7% so far.

"The iron ore market should be relatively balanced and keep prices from falling much below current levels amid low supply growth and demand from other sectors offseting a fall in the residential real estate sector," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained ground, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 2.37% and 0.6%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were largely rangebound. Rebar SRBcv1 ticked up 0.7% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 0.53%, while wire rod SWRcv1 was little changed and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.18%.

"Despite some positive signs, the steel market is still facing certain downside risk as the current steel consumption is still weaker than the same period in the past years and steel stocks remained high," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

($1 = 7.2267 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Zsastee Ia Villanueva; Editing by Varun H K and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.