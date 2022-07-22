US Markets

Iron ore set for weekly gain as falling China steel inventory lends support

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Iron ore futures rose on Friday, with the Dalian benchmark contract rebounding from a seven-month low and set for a weekly gain, as falling steel inventories in China spurred hopes for some replenishment-driven demand.

By Enrico Dela Cruz

July 22 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Friday, with the Dalian benchmark contract rebounding from a seven-month low and set for a weekly gain, as falling steel inventories in China spurred hopes for some replenishment-driven demand.

In Singapore, the steelmaking ingredient climbed back above the $100 mark and was also on track for a weekly gain, supported after Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA this week cut its 2022 iron ore production forecast.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 2.2% up at 672 yuan ($99.30) a tonne, on track for a weekly gain of around 1%. Thurday's close at 657.50 yuan was its weakest since Dec. 29.

Iron ore's front-month August contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFQ2 rose 3% to $100.80 a tonne.

Inventories of rebar, wire rod, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil and medium plate held by the 184 Chinese steel mills regularly surveyed Mysteel consultancy declined at the faster pace of 6.8% on week to a near six-month low of 5.7 million tonnes over July 14-20.

Steel products held by traders decreased for a fifth consecutive week to reach a 5-1/2-month low of 21.7 million tonnes as of July 21, lower by 818,600 tonnes or 3.6% on week, Mysteel reported.

"Iron ore demand is expected to improve to some extent," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note, citing Mysteel's inventory report and Vale's latest output guidance.

Other steelmaking ingredients also rebounded, after a two-day selloff. Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 1.2% and coke DCJcv1 gained 1.8%.

But with the overall steel demand outlook in China, the world's biggest steel producer, still clouded by COVID-19 lockdowns and troubles in the property sector, iron ore could remain under pressure in the medium term, analysts said.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.8%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged up 0.2%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slumped 2.2%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular