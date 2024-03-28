Iron ore set for third straight daily loss on China demand concerns

March 28 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures fell on Thursday, on track for the third consecutive daily decline, due to a slow start to China's construction season and higher supply from Brazil.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 traded 1.5% lower at 800 yuan ($110.73) per metric ton as of 0546 GMT.

The benchmark April iron ore SZZFJ4 on the Singapore Exchange was 1.4% higher at $102.70 a metric ton as of 0537 GMT.

Citi analysts said iron ore prices have come under pressure this year given a confluence of factors, including a slow start to China construction season, high Brazil iron ore exports and high exports into China from non-traditional suppliers amid elevated iron ore prices during late 2023.

"That said, we expect China steel production to lift from current levels as we head into construction season. China steel consumption growth will likely remain weak but with industry profits up, we expect steel producers to lift output with steel exports to remain high," they added in a note.

The analysts forecast iron ore prices to rebound in the second quarter to an average $120 a ton.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal DJMcv1 dropping 3.1% to 1,563 yuan a ton and coke DCJcv1 down 2.3% at 2,036 yuan.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly down.

Rebar SRBcv1 slid 0.9% to 3,741 yuan a ton, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 1.8% to 3,675 yuan, wire rod SWRcv1 decreased 1.1% to 3,757 yuan, while stainless steel SHSScv1 bucked the trend and gained 0.9% to 13,495 yuan.

($1 = 7.2246 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

