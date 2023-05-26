Iron ore set for steep weekly fall on China demand anxiety

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 26 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures see-sawed on Friday, but remained on track for steep weekly losses as the demand outlook has darkened in top steel producer China due to a seasonal slowdown in construction activity.

The steelmaking ingredient's benchmark June contract on Singapore Exchange SZZFM3 was up 2.1% at $97.70 a tonne by 0428 GMT. It dropped 1.8% to $94 earlier in the day, hitting its weakest since November, and has fallen around 7% from last week.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 2.5% to 665.50 yuan ($96.28) a tonne, its weakest since Dec. 2, before wrapping up morning trade up 0.6% at 686.50 yuan.

The typical summer slowdown in construction activity in China beginning June is expected to curb demand for steel. The seasonal downturn follows dismal demand during spring, when it is traditionally at its peak.

China's disappointing economic backdrop, with the latest data indicating a sputtering post-COVID recovery, also weighed on sentiment.

The country's steel production control policy is another key drag on prices of iron ore and other steelmaking ingredients.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange fell 2.9% and 3.1%, respectively.

With global iron ore shipments rebounding recently while Chinese demand is set to weaken, a surplus is possible in coming weeks, Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Providing some support to iron ore prices on Friday, industry consultancy and data provider Mysteel reported an uptick in the blast furnace capacity utilization rate among 247 Chinese steel mills covered by its weekly survey.

Mysteel said the rate rose for a second straight week to 89.93% over May 19-25, by another 0.8 percentage point from the prior week, as some mills in northern China restarted blast furnaces after maintenance works.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.5%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.7%, while wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.3%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 added 0.9%.

