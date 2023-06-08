Iron ore set for second straight weekly gain on China stimulus hopes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures advanced on Friday, on track for a second consecutive weekly gain, driven by optimism about demand prospects as signs emerged that top steel producer China is moving to support its faltering economy.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 2.7% to 806.50 yuan ($113.30) per metric ton in early trade, its strongest since April 4, taking its weekly gain to more than 7%.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark July contract SZZFN3 climbed by up to 2% to $112.45 per metric ton, before surrendering some gains. It has risen more than 6% this week.

"Iron ore continues to defy gravity. Traders are betting on a wider, more substantial stimulus package to come," analysts brokerage SP Angel said in a note.

China's state-backed banks on Thursday lowered the rates on yuan deposits in actions that could ease pressure on profit margins and reduce lending costs, providing some relief for the financial sector and wider economy.

The measure opens the door for further monetary stimulus, including a cut in the reserve requirement ratio to support local government bond issuance, analysts say, as latest data showed China's economic rebound losing momentum in the second quarter.

Rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 was up 0.6%, as of 0215 GMT, taking its weekly gain to more than 3% even as demand is expected to weaken during the summertime lull in domestic construction activity beginning this month.

Hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 and wire rod SWRcv1 both gained 0.9%, while stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 0.2%.

Steel inventories held by Chinese traders surveyed by consultancy Mysteel thinned for the fifth straight week during June 2-8, falling by another 2.5% week-on-week, with respondents citing increased trading activities for the dip.

Coking coal DJMcv1 on the Dalian exchange slipped 0.3%, while coke DCJcv1 climbed 0.9%.

