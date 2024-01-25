Iron ore set for best week since Nov as China policy lends support

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Prices of iron ore and other ferrous commodities dropped on Friday, but most were on track for a weekly gain as traders found comfort in optimism over top consumer China's policy support to shore up its fragile economy.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was down 0.5% at 985.50 yuan per metric ton, as of 0239 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most active February iron ore SZZFG4 was down 0.8% at $134.35 a ton.

On a weekly basis, Dalian iron was up 4.3%, set for the biggest gain since November 2023, while the Singapore iron ore contract increased 4.2%, also on track for its best week since last November.

China's central bank on Wednesday announced a deep cut in the amount of cash banks hold as reserves in a move that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system.

According to a Bloomberg report, Chinese authorities were considering to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan ($278.61 billion) to stabilise a slumping stock market, boosting risk sentiment.

"Any further policy easing could act as an upside catalyst for prices. In addition, we expect fundamentals to turn more price-supportive after the Chinese New Year in mid-February," Citi analysts said in a note.

China's steelmaking hub Tangshan city in Hebei province announced that it will launch a level 2 emergency response due to heavy air pollution from Jan. 26, according to a statement from Tangshan city government on its Wechat account on Thursday.

Steel mills typically have to cut their sintering capacity by 30%-50% in response to the alert, and it is unclear when the pollution controls in both cities will be lifted.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were all down.

The most-active May rebar contract SRBcv1 slid 0.1% to 3,970 yuan a ton, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 eased 0.2% to 4,097 yuan, wire rod SWRcv1 fell 0.4% to 4,157 yuan, and stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 0.7 to 14,225 yuan.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 tumbled 3.6% to 1,788 yuan a ton, and coke DCJcv1 shed 1.6% to 2,469 yuan.

($1 = 7.1784 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

