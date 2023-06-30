Iron ore set for best month in 2023 on China stimulus bets

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 30 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Friday, set for their best month so far in 2023, as hopes that China would roll out more stimulus to support its sputtering post-COVID economic rebound dominated the market.

Factory activity in top steel producer China declined for a third consecutive month in June and weakness in other sectors deepened, official surveys showed, piling pressure on Beijing to do more to shore up growth amid faltering demand at home and abroad.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 1% higher at 837 yuan ($115.46) per metric ton, putting it on track for its biggest monthly gain in seven months - up around 19%. It has risen 1.8% in the current quarter.

On the Singapore Exchange, the focus shifted to the August contract SZZFQ3, which was up 0.1% at $111.15 per metric ton, as of 0345 GMT, and has climbed more than 15% in June, heading for its biggest monthly gain so far this year. It has fallen more than 5%, however, in the second quarter.

Spot prices of China-bound iron ore have also climbed this month, buoyed by improved demand, with the benchmark 62%-grade material trading at $116 per metric ton on Thursday, up 15% from May, according to SteelHome consultancy data SH-CCN-IRNOR62.

"The fundamentals of iron ore are good enough. The output of molten iron has continued to rise recently, (supporting prices) coupled with insufficient supply of scrap steel," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

Traders should also "continue to pay attention to the introduction of more relevant policies to restore the economy and expand consumption", they said.

Other steelmaking ingredients also climbed, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange up 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose, with rebar SRBcv1 and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 both up by 1.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 by 0.7%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 by 0.8%.

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila

