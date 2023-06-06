Iron ore scales 7-week peak on China property stimulus hopes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 6 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Tuesday to their highest levels in about seven weeks, as hopes grew for more property sector-focused stimulus measures in top steel producer China.

Steel benchmarks and other steelmaking ingredients in China also advanced as real estate stocks listed in Hong Kong .HSMPI jumped nearly 8% on hopes that Beijing would soon roll out supportive measures to bolster the embattled property sector.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trading 3.1% higher at 780 yuan ($109.71) a tonne, just below the session high of 780.50 yuan, its strongest since April 19.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark July contract SZZFN3 was up 2.9% at $108.10 a tonne, as of 0425 GMT. It earlier hit $108.15, its highest since April 21.

SGX iron ore has rallied 18% from a low close to $90 in late May, as disappointing Chinese economic data, including those pointing to a still weak property sector, fuelled speculations that the world's top steelmaker would unveil additional stimulus measures.

On Friday, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that regulators were considering a package of measures including further relaxing restrictions for residential purchases.

However, analysts said investors should temper their optimism.

"We continue to believe investors should look through the near-term volatility," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

"A stimulus-led revival of China's property sector could drive upside risk to iron ore prices from here, but timing remains difficult to predict."

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.2%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.9%, wire rod SWRcv1 added 0.1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 1.3%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange rose 1.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.