Iron ore rises with China policy measures in focus

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Tuesday, with the Singapore benchmark hitting its highest level in more than three weeks, as policy measures to shore up China's sputtering economic rebound underpinned sentiment.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active September contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFU3 climbed as much as 1.2% to $108.75 per metric ton, its strongest level since July 28.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 1.5% higher at 782.50 yuan ($107.38) per ton, extending its rally to a ninth session and propelling the contract to its highest since late-July 2021.

"The implementation of macro and micro-targeted fiscal and monetary easing policy measures on a municipal and provincial level appears to be back in vogue and picking up momentum," said Navigate Commodities managing director Atilla Widnell.

Windell cited a report saying China had permitted 12 provinces and regions to issue 1.5 trillion yuan ($206 billion) of special financing bonds.

"While these shouldn't be confused with special purpose bonds directly linked with construction and infra projects, these sectors may indirectly benefit from improving liquidity and solvency of local authorities," he said.

The interest rate cuts by the People's Bank of China, along with a slowly recovering steel demand, have also spurred "temporary upside shocks", Widnell said.

Adding to the upbeat mood, miner BHP Group's BHP.AX CEO Mike Henry said steel demand from Chinese sectors outside new housing starts, including infrastructure, had been "pretty strong".

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian exchange rose, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 added 0.3%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.2%, wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.8%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Varun H K)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.