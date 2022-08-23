Iron ore rises to one-week high on China demand hopes

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's iron ore prices gained more ground on Wednesday, with the market climbing to a one-week high on prospects of strong Chinese demand ahead of the peak construction season.

The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 1.1% to 705 yuan ($102.74) a tonne and the Shanghai Futures Exchange's most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 gained 1.1% to 4,069 yuan a tonne. Both contracts touched their highest since Aug. 17.

More measures from China to support its beleaguered property sector lent further support. China on Monday cut benchmark lending rates and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin to boost its economy hurt by COVID-19 outbreaks and a property crisis.

"Iron ore futures gained following the additional support measures for China's beleaguered property sector," ANZ said in a note. "The government is making moves to aid the sector, including offering 200 billion yuan in special loans to complete unfinished projects."

China is planning to offer 200 billion yuan in special loans to troubled developers, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

There were signs of possible iron ore inventory drawdown this week, with Mysteel data showing portside stockpiles in China down 0.3% week-on-week to 138.6 million tonnes on Monday.

However, the longer-term outlook remained cloudy as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and a slowdown in the global economy continued to weigh on steel demand.

ShFE hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rose 1.4% to 3,986 yuan a tonne, stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.4% to 15,430 yuan a tonne, Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 lost 0.7% to 1,943 yuan a tonne and coke DCJcv1 gave up 0.3% at 2,574 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.8619 yuan)

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

