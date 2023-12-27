Iron ore rises on upbeat Chinese industrial data, demand hopes

Updates with closing prices

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures rose for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, as market participants reacted to robust industrial data amid expectation of economic stimulus and robust Chinese demand.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 0.5% to 985.5 yuan ($137.93) per metric ton at closing, headed for the second consecutive year of gains.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 rose 0.5% to $140.22 a metric ton.

China's November industrial profits posted double-digit gains as overall manufacturing improved, although soft demand continued to constrain business growth expectations, emboldening calls for more macro policy support.

The country's top planning body said on Saturday it had identified a second batch of public investment projects under a bond issuance and investment plan announced in October to boost the economy.

Five of China's largest state banks lowered interest rates on some deposits on Friday, offering the prospect of reduced lending costs at a time when the government is urging banks to support the economy.

Two cities in northwestern China, Xian and Yinchuan, advised residents to stay indoors, limited heavy industrial production and halted coal processing, warning of heavy pollution over the coming days with thick fog expected.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 was up 0.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 was up 0.2% and stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.3%. Meanwhile, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 0.1%.

On other steelmaking ingredients, Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 fell by 1.8% while coke DCJcv1 rose by 0.2%.

($1 = 7.1450 yuan)

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

