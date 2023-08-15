Iron ore rises on near-term demand hopes; weak China data caps gains

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Tuesday as traders weighed China's latest wave of disappointing data against the outlook for rising importsand pressure on Beijing for more stimulus.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 1.6% higher at 740 yuan ($101.67) per metric ton, rallying for a fourth straight day.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark September iron ore SZZFU3rose 0.6% to $101 a metric ton, as of 0730 GMT.

China's crude steel output in July eased 0.34% from the prior month, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, amid production restrictions in Tangshan city in northern China and Sichuan province in the southwest.

July industrial output and retail sales growth slowed and undershot forecasts.

Gains were also capped as property investment in China extended its fall for the 17th consecutive month in July, and home sales slumped amid a deepening debt crisis, especially at real estate giant Country Garden2007.HK.

Adding to contagion fears, a major Chinese trust company that traditionally had sizable exposure to real estate, Zhongrong International Trust Co, missed its repayment obligations on some investment products.

Still, commodity analysts Kpler and Refinitiv are estimating that China's August iron ore imports will top 100 million metric tons, for the first time since 100.23 million were imported in March.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 grew 0.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

($1 = 7.2785 yuan)

